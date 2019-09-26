|
ATHENS - Mickel Lee Rutter, 50, of Athens, formerly of Jacksonville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Hopewell in Athens.
He was born March 27, 1969 in Athens County, son of the late Cliffton Edward and Linda Donaldson Rutter.
Mickel formerly attended the Glouster Church of Christ.
He is survived by his brother, Edward Rutter of Buchtel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Ann Malcolm.
Mickel's wishes were to be cremated and no services will be observed. Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 30 Main St., Glouster.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 27, 2019