LANCASTER - Dr. Harry Adams, known to friends as "Mike" or "Doc," passed away Feb. 13, 2019, at the age of 67.

A native of Athens, Ohio, Mike attended Ohio University and the University of San Diego, graduating with a Ph.D in psychology in 1986 and a minor in music. He practiced psychology for more than 40 years on many different levels to include audits, private practice and corrections.

Mike was an amazing man with many different interests and facets of life. He enjoyed music, riding Harleys, and helping others. He was one of the most beautiful people you could meet.

Mike is survived by his beloved wife of 20 years, Charlie Baynes Adams; his cat, Onyxxx; sisters-in-law, Tammy Masse and Zoe Friedrich; many stepnieces and stepnephews; and many close friends who loved him dearly.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Janice Adams.

A celebration of Mike's life will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Sheridan Funeral Home in Lancaster. Visitation also will be on Wednesday at the funeral home, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 19, 2019