ALBANY - Mildred Bernard, 83, of Albany, went to be with the Lord June 14, 2019, in the early morning hours at Kimes Nursing Home, Athens.

She was born Sept. 2, 1935, the daughter of the late Stanford and Alice Stockton. She spent her girlhood in Hemlock Grove, in Meigs County, where she was the first born of seven daughters. Mildred loved to cook and experiment with foods and spent the majority of her career in the test kitchen at Ohio University.

She was committed to God and enjoyed fellowshipping at church with her family and friends. On March 30, 2005 she married Robert Bernard, who preceded her in death on April 27, 2019.

Surviving relatives include a daughter, Anita Bernard (Steven) Smith of McArthur; sisters, Ruth (Daniel) Bernard of Albany, Marilyn Martin of Gallipolis, and Ernestine Stockton of Huber Heights, Ohio; and numerous nephews and nieces.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by sisters, Alice Stockton, Linda (John) Watson and Donna Stockton, as well as a brother-in-law, Doug Martin.

The family wishes to give a special thank you to the Hospice of Kimes.

Services will be Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with H. Willard Love officiating. Burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens.

Family and friends may call Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

