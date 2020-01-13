|
NELSONVILLE - Mildred M. "Millie" Dixon, 81, of Nelsonville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at Hickory Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Aug. 8, 1938 in Hocking County, the daughter of the late Harold and Verna Stephenson Malone.
Millie retired from First National Bank in Nelsonville and attended the Asbury United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Wayne (Jennifer) Dixon, Derek Victor (Tiffany) Dixon and Amy Jo (Mike Beal) Dixon all of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Tori Campbell, Gianna Dixon, Catalina Dixon, Luke Beal, Joseph Keen and Aiden Keen; and a sister-in-law, Marsha Malone of Iowa.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Malone and a sister, Rosie Spicer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St, Nelsonville with Rev. Sheryl Goble officiating. Interment will be in Connett Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may call Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Jan. 14, 2020