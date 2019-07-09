ATHENS - Mildred "Millie" Hooper, 99, of Athens, died Monday evening, July 8, 2019, at The Laurels of Athens.

Born Jan. 19, 1920 in Pt. Pleasant, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Zora Deweese Yeager and Curtis Yeager.

Mrs. Hooper was a 95-year resident of Athens, living 75 years at her home on South Blackburn Road. She was a 1938 graduate of Athens High School, attended Ohio University and was a former member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. Mildred was a former employee of Ohio University.

Mildred enjoyed her civic groups and was active in the Higley Book Club, the C.C.L., and was a member of First United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Hooper loved her crossword and jigsaw puzzles and was an avid plate and whale collector. She drove her car until she was 96 years old. She loved her home, liked to entertain, enjoyed reading and had a great vocabulary and memory.

Mildred is survived by her son, Charles Hooper of Athens; her daughter, Jane (David) Pellior of Athens; four grandchildren, Tom (Meredith) Sommer, Robert (Erica) Sommer, Christine (Brian) Parkhurst and Brittany (Ryan) Kunze; a sister, Glenna Grim of Athens; two step-grandchildren, Jill (Willy) Fisher and Josh (Felicite) Pellior; 13 great-grandchildren; also surviving is Gloria Hooper, mother of granddaughters Christine and Brittany; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Earl A. Hooper in 2001; a brother, William Yeager; and four sisters, Emogene Coen, Martha Bingham, Ruth Conkey and Cora Mae Hooper.

The public is invited to attend a graveside service at Athens Memory Gardens on Saturday at 4 p.m., conducted by Rev. Robert McDowell. A private family viewing will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your church or favorite charity.

Published in The Athens Messenger on July 10, 2019