ATHENS - Mildred Eileen Hunter Woodburn, 101, passed away Friday surrounded by her family.

She was born Nov. 29, 1917 in Vincent, Ohio to the late William and Alberta Doan Hunter.

A graduate of Vincent High School (now Warren Local), she attended Mountain State Business College. She served as Deputy Auditor for the City of Athens for 26 years. After her retirement, she worked part time for Bank One and did volunteer work for Planned Parenthood and the Red Cross.

Mildred was a member of Athens First Presbyterian Church, Tuesday Evening Circle, Quota Club, Athens Business and Professional Women's Club, Afan Book Club, Higley Study Circle, Lydia Lash Evans Club, Euchre Club and Jan's Fans.

Her greatest joy was found in her children and their families. She was most happy when surrounded by her family and friends.

Mildred is survived by her four children, Harold (Debra) Woodburn of Belpre, Patty (Jim) Frost of Athens, Kenny (Pam) Woodburn of Athens and Marty (Ed) Bickel of Coshocton. Their families include her eight grandchildren, Tami Woodburn of Franklin, Tennessee, Scott Woodburn of Belpre, Tracie (Mark) Miller of Jacksonville, Florida, Jennifer (Dan) O'Leary of Troy, Illinois, Jeffrey (Heather) Frost of St. Petersburg, Florida, Josh Woodburn of Athens, Julie Woodburn of Athens, Eric (Jen) Bickel of Coshocton. Also surviving are 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Mildred was blessed with a large family of seven brothers, two of which are living, Howard Hunter of Marietta and Herbert Hunter of Vincent; also three sisters-in-law, Elsie Hunter of Moscow, Pennsylvania, Norma Hunter of Belpre and Darlene Martin of Williamstown, West Virginia.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Woodburn; five brothers, Robert, William, Harry, Donald and Paul Hunter; six sisters-in-law, Mildred Hunter, Jackie Hunter, Martha Hunter, Marie Hunter, Bernice Connellis and Betty Lou Fall; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thomas and Rose Woodburn.

Funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 11 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Robert Martin officiating. Burial will be in Veto Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 9 N. College St., Athens, OH 45701.

Published in The Athens Messenger on June 23, 2019