ATHENS - Mildred (Wahl) Olson, 98, of Greenville, South Carolina, passed away on Feb. 5, 2020.
She was born on Jan. 14, 1922 in Beaver County, Pennsylvania. She was the third daughter born to Edwin and Laurene Wahl. Her parents owned a country store and a farm machinery business. Mildred was a graduate of Beaver Falls High School and earned her Registered Nurse degree at St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Mildred married Reuben Olson in 1943 and moved to the Washington D.C. area. She worked in the operating room at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland until she started having children. In 1950 the family moved to Minneapolis and lived there for 14 years. They joined Lake Nokomis Lutheran Church in 1951. Mildred was active in the Mothers Club, Minnehaha Mother Singers, women's trio, nursery care, Rebecca Circle, and the altar guild. While her children were young, the family tent camped during summer vacations, and were able to travel in Europe the summer of 1970.
In 1964 the family moved to Athens. There they joined Christ Lutheran Church. Mildred was employed at O'Bleness Hospital until she retired in 1984. After Reuben retired in from Ohio University in 1985, they moved back to Minneapolis. Reuben passed away in 1997, and Mildred moved to Nokomis Square cooperative senior living community in 2009. In 2018 she moved to South Carolina.
Mildred and Reuben had five children: Kristen (deceased), Lynnette (David Womble), Carin (Mark Fondrk, deceased), Radley, and Alan (Nita). She is also survived by three grandchildren: Rebecca (Karl Kling), Rachael, and Adam.
A memorial service will be held at Lake Nokomis Lutheran Church on February 17. Memorials may be sent to the church.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 8, 2020