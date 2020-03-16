|
|
THE PLAINS - Minerva (Lee) Gillespie, 74, of The Plains, OH, passed away March 10, 2020 at O'Bleness Hospital, Athens, OH.
Minerva was born Sept. 8, 1945 in Columbus, OH to Chester P. Gillette and Eileen Gillette.
Surviving are her brother, Tom Gillette; sisters, Carol (Charles) Gillespie and Marry Plogher; friend, Sister Ellalee; and many other friends.
Minerva was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Chester Allen Gellette; and sister, Linda K. Norris.
Arrangements were held by the Brown Funeral Home in Murray City, OH.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:
www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 17, 2020