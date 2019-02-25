GLOUSTER - Minnie Juanita Coey, 95, of Glouster, passed away Sunday Feb. 24, 2019, at her residence.

Born Feb. 23, 1924 in Orbison, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Henrietta Sanborn Pierce.

She was formerly employed by the Hotel Gordon in Glouster, a member of The Plains V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary, a former member of the Glouster Moose, and attended the Taylor Ridge Christian Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Wavelene Coey Snyder of Glouster; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Coey; three daughters, Patricia Arnette, Linda Spaulding and Jean Coey; a son, John Coey; a grandson, John Coey; a brother, Clarence Pierce; and a sister, Icel Vess.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville, with Debbie Koons officiating. Interment will be in the Taylor Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 6-8 p.m.

Contributions can be made to the Bishopville Food Pantry, 6555 S. State Route 78, Glouster, OH 45732.

Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 26, 2019