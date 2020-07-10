ATHENS - Miriam (Allen) Mitchell, 88, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Athens, OH with her daughter Patty at her side.
Mimi was born in 1932 in East Rockaway, NY to Ralph Spitzli Allen and Eva Margaret (Ditmars) Allen. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert (Bob) Mitchell in 1995; her two children, Timmy and David; and her older sister, Jean Allen Lotz.
Known to her friends and family as Mimi, Gramma, Grams and Great-grams She is survived by her children, Brad Mitchell (Jill) of North Kingstown, RI and Patty Mitchell of Athens, OH. In addition, she is survived by three grandchildren, Jacque Sturgeon, Justin Mitchell and Jon Mitchell; and five great-grandchildren, Ella, Ben, Nicholas, Burton and Broden.
Mimi received her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from Keuka College in upstate New York in 1953. She met her late husband Bob on a blind date while she was in college and they married soon after her graduation. Their life together included moves to New York, Ohio, Illinois, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Northern Virginia while Bob pursued his career at Xerox. They spent their last 26 years in Great Falls, VA where they both worked at the Xerox Training Center. While Bob was teaching classes, Mimi was the on-campus nurse and occupational health researcher.
Mimi loved traveling, camping, fishing and a good joke. She and Bob traveled the world and loved sharing memories of their trips from China to England, camping in Myrtle Beach and RI with "the cousins" and fishing with her dad on the Long Island Sound. Later in life she enjoyed visits with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching the bird/squirrel feeder, conversations during cocktail hour and evening Scrabble games.
She took great pride in helping Passion Works with various tasks from sewing potholders years ago to cutting cloth circles in recent days. Patty and the puppet family were always by her side the past few months giving aid and comfort.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Passion Works Studio, 20 E State St, Athens, OH 45701. www.passionworks.org
Mimi will be laid to rest next to her husband Bob at Spring Grove Cemetery in Andover, MA. The Jagers & Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com
