GLOUSTER - Monte J. Blower, 79 of Glouster passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at the Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan. Born July 8, 1941, he was the son of the late Harley and Peggy McCune Blower. He was an Army Veteran and a member of the Bishopville Church of Christ. He graduated from the Ohio State Barber College and formerly owned Monte's Barber Shop in Trimble. Monte later retired from Southern Ohio Coal AEP Meigs Mine #31. He enjoyed coon hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Judson Blower of Glouster; two sons, Phillip (Andrea) Blower of Pleasantville and Steve Blower of Coolville; a daughter-in-law, Robin Hampton Jacksonville; grandchildren, Harley and Grace Blower, Susan (Bob) McLaughlin, and Jennifer (Jason) Reeves; six great grandchildren, Jonathon, Karly, Jaylen, Julia, Jaxon, and Jolie; and a sister, Cynthia (Norman) Myers of Glouster.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepson, Carl Hampton; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Glen and Lucille Judson.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster with John Wright officiating. Friends may call at the Morrison Funeral Chapel on Wednesday from noon to 1:30 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required while attending the services. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com
.