ATHENS - Dr. Munukutla Sastry, of Athens Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the age of 84. Sastry as he was known to all, was born on July 24, 1935 in Chodavaram, India. Sastry came to the US in 1963 to pursue a Ph.D. in Mathematics at the University of Rochester. Upon completion of his Ph.D. he took a job with Ohio University. Sastry married Rukmini in 1973 and the couple had one daughter, Ratna. Sastry was a professor at Ohio University teaching mathematics for over 30 years before retiring in 2005. Sastry is survived by his wife Rukmini; daughter, Ratna Platt (David); grandchildren, Mira and Maya; one sister, one brother and many nieces and nephews. Condolence may be mad to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger from May 29 to May 31, 2020.