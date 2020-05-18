SOUTH POINT - Myrtle Kelley Stover was born in Hollister, Ohio on March 3, 1919 to Joseph and Izetta Roush Kelley. She went to be with Jesus on May 2, 2020. She was one of eight siblings, preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Victor Stover; her parents, Joseph and Izetta Roush Kelley; brothers, Joe and Everett; and sisters, Mary, Isabelle, Bernice, and Alta. She was also preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Carl Misner and Larry Chapman; and two grandsons, Dwayne Allen Misner and Bryan Joseph Misner.

Myrtle was a loving mother of Sharon Misner of Pensacola, Florida and Norma (Cebert) Cooper of South Point, Ohio. She is survived by her sister, Juanita (Pat) Hamer of Newark, Ohio. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Greg (Lori) Misner of Sebring, Florida, their children Chelsea Vest and Dylan Misner, David (Samantha) Misner, children, Cody, Brogan and Kayl of Pensacola, Florida, Bart (Susie) Chapman, Beverly Chapman, Vicki (Perry) Joyce and their children, Geena (Nick) Berry-Rotsching, and Gavin (Katrina) Joyce; all of Cincinnati, Ohio.

She was a lifelong member of Shade United Methodist Church where she helped with many activities, especially VBS. Other activities included UMW, Senior Center in Ironton, Ohio, Lodi Grange, Lodi Township Election Board, and many more. She was a resident at Heartland of Riverview Nursing Home in South Point, Ohio for the past two years.

No services will be held due to COVID-19, with a celebration of life to take place at a later date. She was deeply loved by all who knew her and will truly be missed.







