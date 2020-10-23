Myrtle May

NELSONVILLE- Myrtle Ann May, 23, of Nelsonville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at her fiancÃ©'s family home. Born Oct. 8, 1997 in Athens, she is the daughter of Kathy Rutter Dennis of Athens.
She attended Nelsonville York High School and was a homemaker in the family home.
Myrtle is survived by her mother, Kathy Dennis of Athens; her fiancÃ©, Shelton Schall of Nelsonville; two sisters, Jody Fletcher of Greenville and Brandi Konkler of Columbus; two brothers, Allen May, Jr. and Roy R. Kimmey of Nelsonville; nieces, Rebecca Fletcher and Amanda Sickles; a special aunt and uncle, Cissy (Rick Cooper) Osborne of Glouster; four aunts, Mary Rutter of Athens, Alivira Spears of Chauncey, Nancy Cupp of Athens, and Melissa Rutter of Texas; two uncles, Joe Rutter of Glouster and Ace Rutter of Chauncey; also surviving are several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her unborn child, Cherokee Rosemarie Schall; her grandparents, Joseph and Myrtle Marie Rutter; her step-mother, Florence Fletcher; an aunt, Mae Rutter; two uncles, Jerry and Ted Rutter.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com
