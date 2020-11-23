MCCONNELSVILLE - Naketa Martin, 65, of McConnelsville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnelsville. She was born June 26, 1955 in Glouster. She was the daughter of the late Jim A. and Dorothy McDonald Murphy. She attended the United Methodist Church in Ringgold.
She is survived by her husband, Lee Martin; a son, Jeremy (Ashley) Martin of Malta; a daughter, Jessica (Gene Zimmerman) Martin of Ironton; five granddaughters, and three grandsons; and a brother, Dusty (Elaine) Murphy of Glouster.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Jimmy, Randy and Brent; grandparents; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com
.