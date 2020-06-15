Nancy Cox
ZANESVILLE - Nancy Lou Cox, 77, of Zanesville went home to be with the Lord on June 12, 2020 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House.
Nancy was born in Marietta, Ohio on Feb. 24, 1943 to the late Charles L. and Clarice E. Coon Shields. Nancy was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse at Ohio District Council Nursing Home. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, and grandma.
She is survived by her daughters; Regina (Jeff Knight) Thomas, Karen (Chuck) Buckley, Fran Yates Brown, Sandra (William Phillips) Cox Fraley; a step-son, David Cox; a brother, Charles L. (Robbie) Shields Jr.; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger L. Cox and in-laws, W. Henry and Edythe Cox.
A Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday June 17 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE has the distinct honor of caring for the family.
To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our Locally Owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snouffer Funeral Home
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
