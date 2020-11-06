ATHENS - Nancy Joanne Garrett, 86, of Athens, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020.
She is survived by her son, Theodore (Lisa) Garrett, of Athens; grandson, Morgan, of Philadelphia; and granddaughter, Darby, of Athens; as well as sisters Mary Dailey and Phyllis Garrett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Garrett; parents, Charles and Nancy Wingo; brothers, Gerald, Gilbert, and Charles Wingo Jr.; and infant sister, Helen.
Nancy graduated from Albany Alexander High School, and earned a Bachelor's of Education from Ohio University. She retired from Zanesville City Schools, where she was a third grade teacher for 36 years. After their retirements, Nancy and Bob returned to live in her old home place in Hebbardsville, Ohio. Nancy loved spending time with her family, and was very proud of her grandchildren. She also loved her church family at Alexander Presbyterian Church.
Graveside services will be held Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at 11 a.m., Alexander Cemetery, with the Rev. Robert Martin officiating.
If you plan to attend, the family requests that you please wear a mask.
Memorial donations may be made in Nancy's name to Alexander Presbyterian Church, Box 159, Albany, Ohio, 45710. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may send the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com
.