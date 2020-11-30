1/
Nancy Hawk
ATHENS - Nancy C. Hawk, 84, of Athens died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Born July 6, 1936 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Franklin Evermont Foster, Sr. and Etta Woodard Foster.
A 1954 graduate of Athens High School, she retired from the OSU Athens Co. Extension Office. She had also been employed as Secretary to the Athens City School Superintendent and as a secretary with her late husband's auto agency, Bob Hawk Chrysler, Plymouth and Imperial Dealership. She was a member of Athens Chapter of Professional Administrative Assistants Association, Athens Chapter 175 Order of the Eastern Star.
Nancy enjoyed sewing and knitting. She was an avid quilter. She was a member of Oh You Quilters (25 years) and Athens Sew & Sew Quilt Guild. Her son found a sweater in her closet that she started knitting when he was a young boy and was only half done. Unfortunately, the sweater will not fit because he is now 60 years old. Nancy would enjoy that story, she had a good laugh and a great sense of humor. Nancy completed a quilt started by her mother, Etta, in 1925. Etta had made the panels and in 2015 Nancy finished it. She also enjoyed playing Solitaire on her tablet, jigsaw puzzles and following Joe Burrow's football career. She loved Taco Tuesday at Taco John's, footlongs at Larry's Dawg House, and chicken livers at Miller's Poultry.
Nancy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Randall and Anne Hawk of Marengo; several nieces and nephews; and several furry grandchildren.
A Poem for Nancy from Her Family
Never say goodbye, there can be no goodbyes for us, It'd be too painful, dear.
Our connections still lives on, Although you're far from here.
I miss the time we once had, but one day, once again I'll hold you close and laugh with you.
I just wish I knew when, each moment till that day arrives, until my time is through,
I'll miss you more than words can say, and always think of you.
I'll look for you among the stars, and each pastel sky.
And whisper words of love to you, but never say goodbye.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Hawk, Sr. in 2016; her son, Robert L. Hawk, Jr. in 2018; and a brother, Frank Foster, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date with burial in West Union St. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
