WORTHINGTON - In honoring the memory of Nellie Molea, the family would like to remind friends that the family will receive friends on Saturday, March 30, from 1-3 p.m., at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High St., Worthington. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, April 1, at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 6899 Smokey Row Road, Columbus, OH 43235. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 24, 2019