NELSONVILLE - Nellie L. Morman, 83, of Nelsonville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family members on Dec. 21, 2019 at Fort Hamilton Hospital, Hamilton, Ohio.
Nellie was born Oct. 12, 1936 in Logan to Herbert A. Brooks and Edna Opal (Cozad) Brooks. Along with her loving husband Dale, they owned and operated the Home Restaurant in Nelsonville for 15 years during the 1960's to early 1970's; worked ten years at Family Dollar in Nelsonville; former member of the Eastern Star; enjoyed visits with her sisters-in-law.
Surviving are her son, Richard D. (Linda) Morman of Columbus; daughters Brenda Nelson of Nelsonville, Krista (Dave) Doerflein of Liberty Twp. (Butler County); grandchildren Buck (Marty) Pickett Jr. of Nelsonville, Richard (Jennifer) Morman II of Pataskala, Billy Rankis of Bath, Maine, Susanne Acord of Nelsonville, Robert (Samantha) Morman of Canal Winchester, Kaitlin Owens (Paul Castle), Kaci Owens, Karleigh Owens and Alex Dorflein all of Liberty Twp. (Butler County); great-grandchildren, Coleman Pickett, Ashlynn Pickett of Nelsonville, Jordan Morman of Pataskala, Jaden Morman and Joy Morman of Mount Vernon; friends Mary and Dick Huddy of Nelsonville; sisters-in-law Delores Morman of Millfield and Phyllis Morman of The Plains.
Nellie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Dale Morman; half-brother, William Francis Dalton; and half-sister, Ila Mae Kinnison.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville with Pastor Philip R. Foster officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Nelsonville .
Calling hours will be observed Friday 5-7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. until the service at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 26, 2019