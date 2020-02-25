|
|
ATHENS - Norah Pauline Seipel, 97, of Pleasant Hill Road, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at The Laurels of Athens. She was born May 3, 1922 at Shade, OH. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Ivy Buck Howard.
She was married for 55 years to the late Charles Seipel. She attended Shade School and was retired from the OU laundry Service and was a member of Bates United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Helen (Richard) Young of New Marshfield, Sue Jeffers of Akron and Marta (William) Green of Sanger, Texas; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren- and four great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Skidmore; son-in-law, Tom Jeffers; two sisters, Susan Wingett and Francis Ramon; and three brothers, William, Gerald and Walter Howard.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at Jagers and Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Mark Mitera officiating. Calling hours will be two hours prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to Bates Cemetery Association, Patti Brickles, 5759 Pleasant Hill Road, Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 26, 2020