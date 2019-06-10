Home

GLOUSTER - Norma J. Brammer, 74, of Glouster, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 22, 1944 in Glouster. She is a daughter of the late Eldon Six and Daisy (Cox) Six Conway. She was a 1962 graduate of Glouster High School. She enjoyed quilting and doing crafts.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jimmie Brammer Sr.; two sons, Jimmie Brammer Jr. and Joseph (Brenda); a daughter, Sherry Brammer; a brother, Gerald (Andrea) Six; an aunt, Linda Dildine; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ernest Six; a sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Paul Roberts; and her stepfather, Pearl Conway.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville, with Roger Kennedy officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will be in the Maplewood Cemetery.
A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on June 11, 2019
