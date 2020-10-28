Norma Dishong

MURRELLS INLET, SC - Norma J. Dishong, 83, passed peacefully from this earth on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at her home in Murrells Inlet, SC. Born in Athens County, OH, she is a daughter of the late Amos Tigner and Cleopatra Tigner Coon. Norma attended the first Baptist Church in Murrells Inlet, was an avid golfer, and held a 2nd degree black belt in karate. She retired from the Athens Mental Health Center (now known as The Ridges) with 27 years of service. Norma loved her family and friends, her Lord, and her home in Murrells Inlet.

She is survived by a son, Tom Dishong, Jr. and his wife Candy of McArthur, OH; daughters, Elizabeth Nelson and her husband David of Murrells Inlet, and Kimberly Dishong of Murrells Inlet; brothers, John Tigner and Randy Tigner; sisters, Rita Pendleton and Libby Kennard. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Norma is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Tom Dishong, Sr.; and sisters, Connie Wolfe, Lois Huddy, and Marilyn Smith.

At Norma's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no public service.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store