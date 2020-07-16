1/1
Norma Hart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GUYSVILLE - Norma Elizabeth Hart, 95, of Guysville, Ohio, left this earth to be with her loved ones in heaven on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born April 12, 1925 in Parkersburg, WV to Charles and Blanche (Longwell) O'Brien.
After high school she worked at the Viscose Plant before meeting her husband of 57 years, Robert M. Hart. Together, they had two sons, Gerald Hart (Barbara) of Guysville, and Randall Hart (Rebecca) also of Guysville. Norma had four grandchildren, Misty Vaughan (Tim) of Little Hocking, Chris Hart of Guysville, Kim Householder (Eric) of Long Bottom, and Michael Hart (Hailee) of Guysville. She also had seven great-grandchildren, Brenden, Brielle, and Breydon Hart, Baylee and Aydan Vaughan, Kendyl and Olivia Householder. Norma was also Godmother to Katie Muth of Huntington and Jackie Jackson also of Huntington.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; sisters, Virginia O'Brien and Goldie Miller as well as many brothers and sisters-in-law.
Norma attended St. Ambrose Catholic Church and enjoyed flowers, cooking, and spending time with friends and family.
Graveside services will be Friday 1 p.m. at Sunset Memory Gardens. Private family visitation will be held prior to the service. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leavitt Funeral Home & Crematory
403 7th St
Parkersburg, WV 26101
(304) 422-6459
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leavitt Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved