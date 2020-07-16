Norma Hart

GUYSVILLE - Norma Elizabeth Hart, 95, of Guysville, Ohio, left this earth to be with her loved ones in heaven on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born April 12, 1925 in Parkersburg, WV to Charles and Blanche (Longwell) O'Brien.

After high school she worked at the Viscose Plant before meeting her husband of 57 years, Robert M. Hart. Together, they had two sons, Gerald Hart (Barbara) of Guysville, and Randall Hart (Rebecca) also of Guysville. Norma had four grandchildren, Misty Vaughan (Tim) of Little Hocking, Chris Hart of Guysville, Kim Householder (Eric) of Long Bottom, and Michael Hart (Hailee) of Guysville. She also had seven great-grandchildren, Brenden, Brielle, and Breydon Hart, Baylee and Aydan Vaughan, Kendyl and Olivia Householder. Norma was also Godmother to Katie Muth of Huntington and Jackie Jackson also of Huntington.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; sisters, Virginia O'Brien and Goldie Miller as well as many brothers and sisters-in-law.

Norma attended St. Ambrose Catholic Church and enjoyed flowers, cooking, and spending time with friends and family.

Graveside services will be Friday 1 p.m. at Sunset Memory Gardens. Private family visitation will be held prior to the service. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.







