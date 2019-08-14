Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warren-Brown Funeral Home
80 East Washington Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1375
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean Wagner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Jean Wagner Obituary
NELSONVILLE - Norma Jean Wagner, 73, of Nelsonville, passed away Aug. 11, 2019 at O'Bleness Hospital, Athens.
Norma was born Dec. 17, 1945 in Nelsonville to Paul Wolfe and Alice "Betty" Bittner Wolfe.
Surviving are her children, Jerri Lynn Wright of Johnstown, Ohio and Marcie Wagner of Nelsonville, Ohio; special nephew Mike Sickles of Long Beach, California; three grandsons, Kenny McClellan, Jacob Wagner, and Joshua Wagner; brother Gary (Rose) Wolfe; sister Janet (Bob) Jackson; dear friend Linda McDonald; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Jerry Wright of Hollister, Ohio; and brother Dennis Wolfe.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday Aug. 17, 2019 at Glouster Cemetery, Glouster, Ohio. Services were arranged by Warren-Brown Funeral Home Nelsonville, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to be made to St. Jude Hospital.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Warren-Brown Funeral Home
Download Now