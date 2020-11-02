GLOUSTER - Norma J. Pallo, 90, of Glouster, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Hickory Creek Nursing Home in The Plains. She was born May 1, 1930, in Athens County, OH, daughter of the late Pearl and Gertrude Hipscher Brown. Norma was the widow of the late Bert G. Pallo.
She was a retired nurse from Trimble Local School District, a member of Holy Cross Church, the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Jacksonville and was an avid bingo player.
Norma is survived by her son, John J. (Connie) Pallo of Redtown; daughter, Barbara Malone of Redtown and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Norma was preceded in death by her son, George S. Pallo; daughter, Nancy K. Conley; brothers, William and Richard Brown; and sister, Eileen Hillyer.
Private graveside services will be held in Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 30 Main St., Glouster.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Norma J. Pallo to the Trimble Textbook Foundation, First National Bank, c/o Sandy Gyure, P.O. Box 187, Glouster, Ohio 45732.
