THE PLAINS - Norma Jean Rypma, 92, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, formerly of The Plains, died Monday, April 15, 2019 at Sunrise at University Park Assisted Living, Colorado Springs.

Born Feb. 12, 1927 on The Plains, she was the daughter of the late John & Thelma Hawk McAllister.

A graduate of The Plains High School, she attended Ohio University. She and her late husband were the owner/operator of Rypma Greenhouse on Richland Ave. in Athens. She retired from Ohio University in the Financial Aid Office. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and for many years was a poll attendant for the Athens County Board of Elections.

Norma is survived by a daughter, Sheila (Dr. James) Ihle of Tucson, Arizona; a son, Dr. Craig Rypma of London, England; twin sons, Colonel Brett (Isabell) Rypma, Esq., US Army JAG Corps of Nashville, Tennessee and Dr. Bart (Naomi) Rypma of Dallas, Texas; 12 grandchildren; four brothers, Robert McAllister of West Lafayette, Larry (Mary) McAllister of Lincoln, Nebraska, David (Linda) McAllister of Logan and Dennis (Cindy) McAllister of Canal Winchester.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Richard B. Rypma, retired professor of botany at Ohio University in 1995; a daughter, Pamela Sue Rypma in 2012; and two brothers, Charles and Richard McAllister.

Funeral service will be conducted Saturday 11 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Gary Alton officiating. Burial will be in West Union St. Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.