Rev. Walter Olan Harvey, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 11, 2020. He was born on Jan. 7, 1935 in Meigs county, Ohio to the late Luther and Alma (Westfall) Harvey.
Olan is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Janice (Montgomery) Harvey; his three children, Newauna (Dave) Echler, Bonita (Rev. Randy) Hughes, and Geron (Angie) Harvey; eight grandchildren, Randy Lee (Erin) Hughes, Justin (Kelly) Hughes, Brandi and David Echler, Jacob (Jordan) Harvey, Katie (fiancÃ© Dennis) Harvey, Emma and Daniel Radabaugh. Also surviving are ten great-grandchildren, Ali, Ami, Jade, Paige, Maddie, Will, Liddy, McKynleigh, Kaysen, and Myah.; brother, Dale (Nikki) Harvey; sisters-in-law, Marie Moore and Nina (Sterling) Crum and also several nieces and nephews.
Olan was a 1953 graduate of Albany High School. He loved working with his hands in carpentry, gardening, and farming. Olan played the guitar and sang, teaching his family to sing for the Lord. At an early age Olan gave his life to the Lord, serving him 60 years in the ministry. Olan pastored at Point Rock Church of the Nazarene and was assistant pastor at Jackson Nazarene, Evangelism Pastor at Trinity CCCU and he served in different areas of ministry at Ewington CCCU Church, where he was a current member. Point Rock held a special place in his heart. His grandfather raised the rafters with a team of mules. The altar, which is still in place, was built by his grandfather. Through the years, Olan and his father were a big part of expanding the church. His family has a wonderful Christian Heritage.
Friends may call Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Jackson. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at the Point Rock Church in Albany, OH 37819 State Route 689, Albany Ohio 45710 with Rev Randy Hughes (son-in-law) and Rev David Greer (Pastor) officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olive Cemetery in Albany. Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, everyone is asked to wear a mask while indoors and practice proper social distancing procedures and guidelines. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com
.