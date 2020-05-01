Opal Long
MILLFIELD - Opal (Conway) Long, 95, of Millfield passed away at Hickory Creek of Athens on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was the daughter of Porter and Etta Slay Conway. She was married to the late Harry "Pickle" Long.
Opal was a very devoted wife and mother. She loved her flowers and gardening. The church and family were her life.
She is survived by her daughters, Christy Martin and Karen Lanning of Nelsonville, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Julia Long Yahn; sons, Marty (Sharon) Long of Millfield, Ohio and Monte (Kara) Long of Jacksonville, Florida; 10 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nine step-grand-children; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 49 years; son, Mike Long; granddaughter, Jayde Jorden; son-in-law, Gene Martin; sister, Orpha Markins; brothers, Bill, Harry, Pearl, John, Sam, Deak, Gene, and Bobby Conway.
Private family services will be held at the Brown Funeral Home in Murray City, Ohio by the family. Burial will be at Maple Wood Cemetery in Glouster, Ohio. Officiating the service will be pastor Esther Avery.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: www.brownfuneralservice.net



Published in The Athens Messenger from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
14040 Locust Street
Murray City, OH 43144
(740) 762-2251
