1/1
Opal Sharpe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Opal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ATHENS - Opal Hudnall Sharpe, 85, Athens, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on July 8, 2020. She was born in Athens, May 2, 1935, daughter of the late Ernest and Desta Lenora McNutt Hudnall.
Survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Wilfred "Dick" Sharpe; children Charles (Mary Hart) Sharpe, Sharon Sharpe, Diane Sharpe Burkhart, and Bernard (Joyce Green) Sharpe, all of Athens; four sisters; many grandchildren, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded by daughter, Patricia "Patty" Taylor; one sister, four brothers, a grandson, and great-great-grandson.
At Opal's request there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, P.O. Box 232, Albany, Ohio 45710. You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved