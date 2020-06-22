Orpha Jenkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Orpha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHESTERHILL - Orpha V. Jenkins, 88, of Chesterhill, OH, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Highland Oaks Healthcare in McConnelsville.
Private family gathering will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blessings Boxes Ministry, Main Street Church of Christ, #9 North 4th Street, McConnelsville, Ohio 43756 in memory of Orpha.
Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre is honored to serve the Jenkins family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Belpre, Ohio - Belpre
1305 Washington Boulevard
Belpre, OH 45714
(740) 423-7821
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved