Orpha Jenkins

CHESTERHILL - Orpha V. Jenkins, 88, of Chesterhill, OH, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Highland Oaks Healthcare in McConnelsville.

Private family gathering will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blessings Boxes Ministry, Main Street Church of Christ, #9 North 4th Street, McConnelsville, Ohio 43756 in memory of Orpha.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre is honored to serve the Jenkins family.







