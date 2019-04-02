WAVERLY - Oscar I. Marsh of Waverly, Ohio, passed away March 29, 2019, in his 95th year, at Traditions at Bristol Village. Oscar was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, to George U. and Bertha L. Jewett Marsh on June 8, 1924. He married Janet Moore Marsh on Aug. 4, 1955, in Portsmouth.

Oscar served in the 303rd Signal Operations Battalion throughout Europe from 1943-1946. Following his service, he attended Marshall University. Oscar left school to establish his transportation business, which he pursued until his retirement in 1990.

Oscar's first love was his family. Faith played a central role is his life, as he was an ordained elder in the Presbyterian Church and was a member of The First Presbyterian Church of Waverly. Oscar was a Mason and a member of Aurora Lodge 48 for 68 years. He also was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

In addition to the love of his life, Janet, Oscar is survived by his two daughters, Mary (Todd) Taylor of Orlando, Fla., Diane McNamara of Stevensville, Mich., and former son-in-law, Michael McNamara; three grandchildren, Tanner Taylor of Orlando, Meghan McNamara of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Lauren McNamara (Joe Munno) of Chicago, Ill.; two cousins, Bill (Mary Martha) Questel of Portsmouth and Joyce (Fred) Shonkwiler of Atlanta, Ga.; and the Newman family of Texas.

Oscar was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty (Jim) Newman; brothers, Leonard and Dave (Kay); and his grandson, Trent Taylor.

A memorial service will be held June 8, 2019, in Waverly, at the First Presbyterian Church. Oscar donated his body to Ohio University's College of Osteopathic Medicine.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the RIPITT Foundation Inc., in memory of his grandson, Trent. More information can be found at www.ripitt.org.

