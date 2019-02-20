Home

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Belpre, Ohio - Belpre
1305 Washington Boulevard
Belpre, OH 45714
(740) 423-7821
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Belpre, Ohio - Belpre
1305 Washington Boulevard
Belpre, OH 45714
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Belpre, Ohio - Belpre
1305 Washington Boulevard
Belpre, OH 45714
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
South Canaan Baptist Cemetery
GUYSVILLE - Otto Larry Cullum, 82, of Guysville, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.
He was born Feb. 26, 1936 in Sanford, Florida, a son of the late Archibald L. and Thelma K. Battrell Cullum. Otto was an US Marine Veteran and a retired heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed NASCAR and hunting and was a member of the Faith Bible Church in Guysville.
Otto is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marie A. Brown Cullum; his children, Melissa M. Hicks of Bartow, Florida and Jeff Cullum (Janet) of Albany; one brother, Leon C. Cullum of Alabama; grandchildren, Adam Cullum (Jennifer), Amanda Hurne (Nick), Amber Locke, Casey Cardoso, and Rachel Nettles (Brett); and great-grandchildren, Jesalyn Cardoso, Layla Cardoso, Ava Cullum, Piper Cullum, and Gavin Hurne.
In addition to his parents, Otto was preceded in death by his son, Terry L. Cullum; three brothers; and one sister.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Calvin Jarvis officiating. Interment will follow at the South Canaan Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 21, 2019
