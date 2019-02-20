GUYSVILLE - Otto Larry Cullum, 82, of Guysville, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.

He was born Feb. 26, 1936 in Sanford, Florida, a son of the late Archibald L. and Thelma K. Battrell Cullum. Otto was an US Marine Veteran and a retired heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed NASCAR and hunting and was a member of the Faith Bible Church in Guysville.

Otto is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marie A. Brown Cullum; his children, Melissa M. Hicks of Bartow, Florida and Jeff Cullum (Janet) of Albany; one brother, Leon C. Cullum of Alabama; grandchildren, Adam Cullum (Jennifer), Amanda Hurne (Nick), Amber Locke, Casey Cardoso, and Rachel Nettles (Brett); and great-grandchildren, Jesalyn Cardoso, Layla Cardoso, Ava Cullum, Piper Cullum, and Gavin Hurne.

In addition to his parents, Otto was preceded in death by his son, Terry L. Cullum; three brothers; and one sister.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Calvin Jarvis officiating. Interment will follow at the South Canaan Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the funeral home.