|
|
ATHENS - Pamela Sue Dillinger, 58, from Athens, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
Born in 1961 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, Pam became a cosmetologist in 1979 and entrepreneur pet groomer, owning "Dog Gone Hair" beginning in 2000 in Athens for 17 years. Pam had an perpetual love for animals, her children, and her grandchildren. She had a compassionate and kind spirit, and enjoyed the sun, scuba diving, the beach, any and all things Halloween, and laughing.
She is survived by her children, Matthew Dillinger and Megan Kidd and their families. She is also survived by her mother, Lucille Bush; her sister, Vicke Lowry and family; and her brother, Ric Bush and family.
A celebration of life will be held in Spring 2020, and the family will announce early in the year the plans. We ask, in lieu of flowers, any and all donations be made to the local animal shelter or humane society as a charitable donation in her honor.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 8, 2019