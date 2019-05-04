ATHENS - Pamela V. Hines, 68, of Athens, died Thursday evening, May 2, 2019, at her home.

Born Aug. 14, 2019 in Athens, Greece, she was the daughter of the late Vasilios and Laiza Zorba Prokos.

Pam graduated from Hatzikostandinou High School in Athens, Greece and later became a Naturalized US Citizen. She was a realtor and an Athens, Ohio area business women. She was a member of the Democratic Party and enjoyed cooking, traveling and loved her family. She had been an accomplished swimmer, winning many national awards in Greece and was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Columbus.

She is survived by two daughters, Tracy (Randy) Shust of Athens, Natalie (Jodie) Pollastrini of Fayetteville, West Virginia; four grandchildren, Jordyn (Nalend) Driggs, Olivia (Brock) Welker, Anderson "AJ" and Avery Shust; a brother, Demetrios (Holli) Prokos of Athens; a nephew, Vasilios Prokos; and a special family friend and caregiver, Sue Hill.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Nickos Prokos; and her grandmother, Katina Zorba.

Services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home, with Father Christopher Zaferes officiating. Burial will be in West Union Street Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral Monday from 4-7 p.m.

Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or view a memorial tribute video at our website, www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on May 5, 2019