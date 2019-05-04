Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
168 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
(740) 592-6666
For more information about
Pamela Hines
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Hines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela V. Hines

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pamela V. Hines Obituary
ATHENS - Pamela V. Hines, 68, of Athens, died Thursday evening, May 2, 2019, at her home.
Born Aug. 14, 2019 in Athens, Greece, she was the daughter of the late Vasilios and Laiza Zorba Prokos.
Pam graduated from Hatzikostandinou High School in Athens, Greece and later became a Naturalized US Citizen. She was a realtor and an Athens, Ohio area business women. She was a member of the Democratic Party and enjoyed cooking, traveling and loved her family. She had been an accomplished swimmer, winning many national awards in Greece and was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Columbus.
She is survived by two daughters, Tracy (Randy) Shust of Athens, Natalie (Jodie) Pollastrini of Fayetteville, West Virginia; four grandchildren, Jordyn (Nalend) Driggs, Olivia (Brock) Welker, Anderson "AJ" and Avery Shust; a brother, Demetrios (Holli) Prokos of Athens; a nephew, Vasilios Prokos; and a special family friend and caregiver, Sue Hill.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Nickos Prokos; and her grandmother, Katina Zorba.
Services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home, with Father Christopher Zaferes officiating. Burial will be in West Union Street Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral Monday from 4-7 p.m.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or view a memorial tribute video at our website, www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
Download Now