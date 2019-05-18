COLUMBUS - Patricia Antle Layne, 61, of Columbus, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Doctors West in Columbus.

Born Jan. 26, 1958, in Athens, she was the daughter of Eleanor Antle Birtcher and the late Neil Martin Welch Sr. She was employed at Big Bear for 26 years, United States Post Office, and The Gap, where she worked for the past 11 years.

She is survived by husband, William; daughter, Carley; grandchildren, Andre, Zaylyn, and Aleeyah of Columbus; her mother of Athens; sisters, Mary (Sam) Lewis of Albany, Linda ( Don) Hampshire of Versailles, Ohio, Gloria (Paul) Keirns of Amesville, Marcia Welch and Donna (Randy) Coen of Athens; brothers, William (Kathy) Antle of Gahanna, James (Heather) Antle of Athens and Larry Welch of Ladson, South Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her father and grandparents she was preceded in death by brothers, Neil Martin, Ralph and Charles Welch; sister, Beverlee Antle; stepfather, Vernon Birtcher; and aunt, Harriet Welch.

Services will be Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, Albany, with Willard Love, Minister, officiating. Burial will be in Canaanville Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and an hour before the time of services.

Published in The Athens Messenger on May 19, 2019