NELSONVILLE - Patricia J. Beech, 81, of Nelsonville, passed away May 31, 2019 at O'Bleness Hospital, Athens.

Patricia was born Oct. 13, 1937 in Nelsonville to Charles Foster Conner and Adrien (Dupler) Conner. She was an avid quilter and sewer; worked at Kroger in Nelsonville for 27 years; and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are her children, Mike (Pat) Beech of Peebles, Ohio, Barbara "Janie" (Dave) Brown of Lancaster, Missy (Rob) Kuhn of Nelsonville, and Amy (Scott Zielinski) Beech of The Plains; grandchildren, Jennifer (Kyle Wilson) Beech, Mandy (Dan) Knechtly, Amber Bowens, Matt (Jen) Brown, Marcus (Stacie) Brown, Ainsley Kuhn, and Riley Zielinski; 13 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Terry (Susie) Conner of Greenville, South Carolina and Charles "Dick" Conner of Manassas, Virginia.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 36 years, William Edward "Bill" Beech, who passed away in 1992; and brother, Max Conner.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, with Rev. Mike Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville.

Calling hours will be observed at 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, and 10 a.m. to time of service on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Published in The Athens Messenger on June 2, 2019