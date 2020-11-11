JOY - Patricia Lou Bolyard North, 84, of Joy, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 9, 2020 in Marietta, OH. She was born June 4, 1936 in Homer Twp., Morgan County, OH., to the late Robert and Nellie Wells Bolyard. She formerly worked as a nurse's aid at the Marks Rest Nursing Home in McConnelsville and at Rocky Boot in Nelsonville. She was a member of the Stockport Church of Christ. Patricia was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by two sons, Patrick North of Beverly and Robert North of Canton; five daughters, Ilah (Jeff) Walk of Pennsville, Janet North of Joy, Sharon VanNess of Marietta and Teresa (Rick) Tompkins of McConnelsville, Jerri (Don) Parrish of Indiana; 20 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; and one brother Kenny Bolyard of McConnelsville.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Clarence "Red" North, a son Keith North Sr., grandchildren Keith North Jr., Ashlee and Austin Shakle, son-in-law Tom VanNess, and three brothers and one sister.
We would like to extend a special thank you to the Highland Oaks Nursing Home for the great care they gave to Patricia.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville, with Pastor Greg Marquis officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Please wear a face covering and observe social distancing. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com
