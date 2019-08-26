|
ATHENS - Patricia Butcher Cooper, 58, of Athens, died Saturday afternoon, Aug. 24, 2019, at her home.
Born June 25, 1961 in Jonesboro, Arkansas, she is the daughter of Thomas Butcher, Jr. and the late Lynda Brewer Butcher of Rison, Arkansas.
She received her Bachelor's Degree in Early Childhood Education and Master's Degree in Education from Arkansas State University. She was an elementary school teacher for over 33 years and taught Kindergarten at The Plains Elementary School for the past 12 years.
Pat had a passion for reading and for inspiring her students to love reading. An avid traveler, Pat visited a dozen countries and lived in Los Angeles the previous four summers. She was beloved by her two cats, Teeninie and Spencer, and loved to watch birds through the giant sliding door in her living room. Most of all, she was amazing mother, wife, sister and daughter.
Pat is survived by her husband of 36 years, Roger Cooper; a daughter, Kaatie Cooper of Laramie, Wyoming; a son, Jac Cooper of Jinzhou, China; a sister, Lynn (Jeff) Wilson of Rison, Arkansas; a brother, Thomas "Butch" Butcher III of Rison, Arkansas; her mother-in-law, Euva Cooper of Lee's Summit, Missouri; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Besides her mother, she is preceded in death by her father-in-law, Grover Cooper.
Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. at Jagers and Sons Funeral Home, Athens, with Pastor Mark Mitera officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday at 5 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a scholarship in her name, The Patricia Butcher Cooper OHIO-in-LA Scholarship, c/o Ohio University Foundation, P.O. Box 869, Athens, OH 45701.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 27, 2019