NELSONVILLE - Patricia Jean Dotson, 80 of Nelsonville, went to be with the Lord late Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 in Columbus surrounded by family. Born June 6, 1940 in Cuyahoga Falls, she was the daughter of the late Ord Bee and Jean Hobday.
She was an avid John Wayne fan who collected any piece of memorabilia she found. She was even more so a lover of her family and enjoyed anytime spent with them.
She is survived by her five sons, William (Debbie), Bobby (Kimberly), Jamie (Dee), Samuel, Paul (Cheryl); two sisters, Elizabeth and Diane; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul; grandchild, Colton; and sister, Isabel.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where cremation will take place. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com
.