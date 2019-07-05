THE PLAINS - Patricia Ann Hixson Fulks, 84, of The Plains, passed away early Thursday morning, July 4, 2019, at her home surrounded by loved ones.

Born Nov. 16, 1934 in Amesville, she was the daughter of the late Charles Earl and Millie Leona McColley North.

A 1953 graduate of Chauncey Dover High School, she was passionate about her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was employed at SuperX and would later retire from RiteAide after many years of loyal service. She loved her dog, Buddy, and sang in the Poston United Methodist Church group when she was young. She always enjoyed to cook and have Sunday family dinners.

She is survived by her son, Bill Hixson; daughter, Cheryl Hoyd; siblings, Clelan (Thelma) North, Bill (Roberta) North, Marilyn (Jim) Russell; grandchildren, Bobby, Sarah, Jessica, Andrew, Jordan, Suzy, Erik, Lydia, Matthew, Aaron; great-grandchildren, Ashtyn, Gavin, Ileanna, Zack; special niece, Linda Brown; special friend and caregiver, Tammy Hixson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband of 44 years, Leo "Bill" Hixson; second husband of 15 years, Timothy Fulks; daughter, Pam Tinkham; and sister, Mary Gilbraith.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home, with Chaplain Mark Mitera officiating. Friends may call upon the family from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.

You may sign the online guestbook, leave the family a message of sympathy, or view a tribute video at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on July 7, 2019