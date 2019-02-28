ATHENS - Patricia "Pat" Anthony Grean died peacefully in Athens on Feb. 21, 2019. She was born in Southampton, New York on Aug. 29, 1924.

Pat attended Barnard College in New York City and graduated from Ohio University with a Bachelor in Fine Arts.

Pat was passionate about the arts, politics, resisting racism, and promoting the good and beauty of the world. She was one of the founding members of Project Plant in Athens; she long served as a volunteer with The Athens County Public Library, one of Pat's favorite places, where she helped support reading aloud events for small children; she founded "Page," a monthly publication (1960-1965) of new poetry in Athens; she was very involved with Trisolini Gallery at Ohio University, for which she was awarded The Outstanding Contribution to The Crafts Award by the Ohio Designer Craftsman; and she was a member of the local chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union and served as secretary to the statewide organization.

Pat and her husband Stanley were members of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd where Pat taught Sunday school, organized and helped prepare and serve a weekly free luncheon for the families of Ohio University international students, and did so much more as part of the life of her church community.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Martha McFarland Anthony and Frank Anthony, her husband, Stanley Grean, and her son, Nicholas Grean. She is survived by her nieces, Robin Grean, Lorin Grean, and Leslie Koether.

Pat maintained and cherished many close and lasting friendships. Her relentless good humor, intellect, wit, energy, engaging laugh, and charm were all freely given gifts that enriched our community and will be remembered dearly.

A memorial service and remembrance reception to celebrate Pat will take place at 2 p.m. on March 10, 2019 at Episcopal Church of Good Shephard, followed by a private graveside service for burial at Alexander Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Project Plant, P.O. Box 5676, Athens, Ohio 45701.