OHIO - Patricia Ann Lane, 81, passed away Nov. 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, Harold and Sarah Mae Showers; husband, Donald Lane; and infant sister. Pat is survived by her children, Candace (Robert) Messerly, Donald (Janelle Swenson) Lane, David (Judy) Lane, and Colleen (Anthony) Rivers; grandchildren, Kelsi Lane, Abigail Lane, Emily (Thomas) Headrick, Cemantha Lane, Joseph Lane, Essence Rivers, Whitney Rivers, Sydney Rivers, Laura Messerly, and Christine (David) Zorn; great-grandchildren, Carson and Addison Zorn; exchange students, Felix Diezma Rodriguez and David Mauricio Lopez.
Pat was a lover of March Madness Basketball, OSU Football, and history. She was a dedicated grandmother that was the biggest fan and spectator for all of their activities. Pat was active in her local card club for 40 years, was a big card shark and enjoyed playing Chinese Checkers. She was an avid reader.
Her door was always open to people in need of a safe place to stay. She was unstinting in her generosity. She always honored and recognized any first responders and military personnel by giving them a hug. Pat retired after 30 years at R.E. Condit and was the "den mother" to her fellas.
Private Services entrusted to Newcomer, SW Chapel, Grove City, OH. Donations in Pat's name may be made to the U.S.O. (uso.org
) or to the Gary Sinise Foundation (https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/
). A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
.