ATHENS - Patricia Rose (Usrey) Morrison, 87, passed away Thanksgiving day, Nov. 26, 2020 at The Laurels in Athens, OH. Patricia was born in Shamrock, TX on Dec. 5, 1933.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Burt Usrey and Mattie Molly (Cathey) Usrey; eight siblings; and her husband, George Morrison.
She is survived by her brother, Jack Usrey of Logan, NM; numerous nieces and nephews; and her only child, Dr. Molly Morrison, a professor at Ohio University.
Patricia received her Bachelor's Degree from Abilene Christian University and was employed as a grade school teacher in Everett, WA, Portland, OR, and Vista, CA. She then lived many years in California where she owned a printing business with her husband George. She was a talented professional calligrapher, loved to sing, to read, to travel and go places, and to spend time with friends. She had a beautiful singing voice and appreciated many types of music. She moved to Athens in 2001 with her husband in order to be near her beloved daughter.
She enjoyed activities with other seniors in Athens and was a faithful member of the Blackburn Hill Church of Christ. The last three years of her life she suffered with Alzheimer's Dementia, but during this time she received kind and loving care from many of the nurses, aides, and therapists at The Laurels.
Throughout her lifetime Patricia was widely recognized by friends as an exceptionally compassionate, caring, kind, and loving person. She had a very sweet nature and was capable of feeling great empathy for others. She loved people and appreciated the uniqueness of each individual. She profoundly influenced the life of her daughter who considers her the most cherished and treasured mentor, best friend, and sacrificing mother that a person could ever wish for.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com
