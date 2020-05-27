Patricia Noland
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ATHENS - Patricia Ann "Trish" Noland, 61 of Athens, died early Sunday morning, May 24, 2020 at her home. Born April 6, 1959 in Barnesville, she is the daughter of Estella Emma Bintz Wehr Kalnowski of Barnesville and the late James Joseph Wehr, Sr.
A 1977 graduate of Barnesville High School, she was employed with Maiden and Jenkins Construction Co. and as a school bus driver for Athens City School System. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and was a 40 year resident of the Athens area.
In addition to her mother, Patricia is survived by three sisters, Phyllis (David) Reischman of Barnesville, Brenda (Dan) Ackerman of Jerusalem, Linda Young of Millfield; two brothers, Thomas (Linda) Wehr of Tampa, Fla. and James J. (Darla) Wehr, Jr. of Bethesda; two sons of her longtime companion, Michael R. Bolin, Jr. and Wayne A. Bolin both of Athens and their grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her father; her longtime companion, Michael R. Bolin, Sr.; two brothers, Donald Gene Wehr and Ronnie Joe Wehr.
Due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106 or Nationwide Children's Hospital Foundation, 700 Children's Dr., Columbus, OH 43205. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved