|
|
NELSONVILLE - Patricia H. "Tee" Robey, 74, of Nelsonville, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Primrose Memory Care, Lancaster. She was born May 15, 1945 in Lancaster, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Gloria Hoodlett Brooks. She was married to William Henry "Bill" Robey, for 46 years, who survives.
She was retired from Rocky Boots, formerly Brooks Shoe Company, for over 10 years, where she worked in Customer Service. Patricia was a member of the Nelsonville Presbyterian Church. She was an avid golfer and participated in many leagues, she also supported Nelsonville-York Athletics. She loved playing Bingo. She was greatly loved by her family and friends, and will be sadly missed.
Along with her husband, she is survived by a son, Ben (Kate) Robey of Athens; daughters, Tina (David) Dixon of Logan and Brooke (Mike) Rabin of Powell; grandchildren, Ashley (Nick) Castenir of Dunedin, Florida, Katlyn Dixon, Luke and Lauren Robey, Brady, Chase and Lily Rabin; brothers, Mike (Pam) Brooks, Jay (Miki) Brooks and Stuart (Denise) Brooks all of Nelsonville; numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Barbara Brooks Fuller.
Private visitation will be held at the funeral home. Private Graveside service and interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, with Rev. Paul Reed officiating. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
Donations in memory of Patricia Robey may be made to, the , Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Office, 508 Columbia Ave., Williamstown, West Virginia, 26187 or Nelsonville Alumni High School Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 472, Nelsonville, Ohio, 45764.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 31, 2020