NEW MARSHFIELD - Patricia Ann Zimmerman, 70, of New Marshfield, died Sunday afternoon, June 23, 2019, at her home.

Born Jan. 16, 1949 in Canaan Twp., she was the daughter of the late Robert W. and Lois J. Scott Mingus.

A 1967 graduate of Ames-Bern High School where she was Salutatorian of her class, she was employed at the Ohio University Police Dept. and the Athens Co. Extension Office. She was a 4H Advisor for many years and was a member of the Faith Believers' Ministry in Mineral. She was a loving wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma.

Patty is survived by her husband of 50 years, Tom Zimmerman; three daughters, Wendy (Michael) Zimmerman of Athens, Becky (Tim) Zimmerman of Glouster and Tracy (Tony Touvelle) Llewellyn of New Marshfield; a son, Tom (Amber) Zimmerman of New Marshfield; 12 grandchildren, Ashley (Brannon) Alkire, Kristen (Brent) Wolfe, Zachery Zimmerman, Megan Llewellyn, Levi Zimmerman, Morgan Llewellyn, Bradley Zimmerman, Haley Zimmerman, Robby Llewellyn, Timothy Zimmerman, Tyler Llewellyn and Kenzie Zimmerman; two great-grandchildren, Elliott Wolfe and Ryder Alkire; a brother, Michael Mingus of Athens; special friends, Linda Wells and Anita Ogburn; her brother-in-law, Conrad (Sue) Zimmerman; also surviving are several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Larry Mingus; and her father and mother-in-law, Leonard "Red" and Flossie Zimmerman.

Funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 2 p.m. at Faith Believers' Ministry, Mineral, with Pastor Anita Ogburn and Gary Alton officiating. Burial will be in Canaanville Cemetery, Athens. Friends may call Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home.

Published in The Athens Messenger on June 25, 2019