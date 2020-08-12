1/
Patrick Hanson
GLOUSTER - Patrick E. Hanson, 77, of Somerset, formerly of Glouster, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at the Morrison House in Zanesville. He was born Dec. 15, 1942 in Millfield. He was the son of the late Elwood and Theresa Barrett Hanson. He retired from the Peabody Coal Co., in New Lexington. He was an Army veteran and a member of the Murray City American Legion Post #420. He was an avid outdoorsman and hunter.
He is survived by two daughters, Lisa (Keith) Glenn of Somerset and Stacy (Robie Baker) Hanson of McConnelsville; seven grandchildren, Ashley and Allen Glenn, Tyler and Dustin Fulton, Kelby Walton, and Jalyn and Makinna Hanson; six great-grandchildren, Brayden, Alexis, Payton, Ameila, Baylee and Kinlyn; and three sisters, Barbara Rollins, Ruth Ann Hanson, and Suzan Wagner.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Jason Hanson and two brothers, Paul and Rolland Hanson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with John Wright officiating, where there will be a Military Honors conducted by the United States Army and the Combined Color Guard Unit. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Please observe social distancing measurers as much as possible and please wear a face mask while attending the services as recommended by the CDC. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
