Patsy R. Price
LANCASTER - Patsy R. Price, 84, of Logan, Ohio, passed away June 3, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio.
Patsy was born Jan. 12, 1936 in Logan, Ohio to Harry B. Meldrim and Waveline W. Meldrim. She was a 1954 graduate of Logan High School; former member of the Trinity United Methodist Church where she belonged to the Neva Corl Circle; then belonged to the Antioch Alliance Church where she belonged to the Antioch Alliance womens group and the senior citizens group; member of the Hocking County Farm Bureau and the Hocking County Republican Party; worked for A&P, Elberfelds, and Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home.
Surviving are her children, Steve (Linda) Price, Kelly (Sue) Price, and Robin R. (Josh) Stillwell; grandchildren, Melissa Champ, Stephanie Sherritt, Samuel Price, Shannon Heff, Justin Clarke, Alexandra Johnson, and Rachael Johnson; and nine great-grandchildren.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rev. Ray Price; brother, Donald Meldrim; and sisters, Betty and Jenette.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Antioch Alliance Church, Logan, Ohio with Pastor Gary Boor officiating. Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio and Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 10 a.m. to time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation be made to the Carlin House 12 Carlin Dr. Logan, Ohio 43138.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: www.brownfuneralservice.net.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
