NELSONVILLE - Paul David Azbell, 56, of Nelsonville, passed away June 19, 2019, at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster.
Paul was born Sept. 23, 1962 in Nelsonville to William Azbell and Barbara (Decker) Azbell. He was retired from the United States Navy.
Surviving are his wife of 24 years, Charlotte Azbell; father, William Edward Azbell of Nelsonville; daughter, Ashley (Tim) Dickens of Delaware, Ohio; son, Samuel (Anna) Azbell of South Bloomingville; son, Adam (Sierra) Azbell of Logan; daughter, Anna Azbell of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Andrew David Dickens and Theodore Tiberius Azbell; sister, Vickey (Terry) Cain of Murray City; brother, William Joseph (Retha) Azbell of Glouster; sister, Melissa Jo Colvin of Nelsonville; and brother, John Allen Azbell of Nelsonville; and many nieces and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara, and sister, Sandra Ratliff.
Calling hours will be observed Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on June 26, 2019